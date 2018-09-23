DENVER (AP) - Federal officials are investigating the killing of two large bull elk by suspected poachers at Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials said the latest case was reported Saturday when visitors reported finding a dead elk next to the popular Trail Ridge Road.

Earlier this month, rangers discovered another dead elk on the road near Milner Pass. The animal’s head had been severed and removed and the remainder of the carcass left behind.

Park officials said because a group of elk frequent that area, the poached animals likely had been viewed by tens of thousands of park visitors prior to their deaths.

Officials asked anyone who might have information on the killings to contact the park. They are seeking photographs of bull elk taken near Milner Pass to aid the investigation.





