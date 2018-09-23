ANALYSIS/OPINION:

This past weekend my comments expressing support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and my disgust at how the far left will stop at nothing to derail his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court were included in an article in the New York Times.

Now I’m receiving emails from women who say they are rape victims, and are aghast that I don’t believe Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations. They further accuse me of not supporting rape victims in general — a charge that is both cruel and made in ignorance. Although they provide no reasons why they believe Dr. Ford is credible and that Judge Kavanaugh is not, my letters responding to them detail my position. As expected, new additional false allegations are being made against Mr Kavanaugh even as I write this. It’s critical for everyone to understand that the Far Left will go to any extreme to keep Judge Kavanaugh from being confirmed. I am angry that the very real issue of sexual assault is being used in such a clearly false manner. Such false charges not only destroy the lives and careers of the innocent, they sully the noble intent of the #MeToo movement which is to achieve justice for women who are victims of heinous crimes. For a nation that believes the guilty should be punished and that people are innocent until proven guilty, these gross attempts to derail justice are repugnant. My open letter below addresses the first false accuser, who I view as fully discredited. Rest assured, other false accusers will continue to crawl out of the woodwork, because the Left is intent on creating chaos and transforming our nation into one big socialist Cesspool. It’s time for decent Americans of both parties to call on the Senate to end the madness, the first step of which is to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Such a defeat of the Left will both set them back for many years and restore the constitutional law to American jurisprudence that protects each of us.

Hello Ms. Xxxx

Your note is very much appreciated and valued.

I’m so very sorry for your awful experience. When I was a child, an older relative was brutally raped by an intruder in her own home, and one of my best friends was raped by a former boyfriend just days after she broke up with him. They had not previously had sex, and when he kidnapped my friend and drove her into the woods he sneered, “I’m going to take from you the one thing you would never give me.” My friend kept her horror a secret for many years after the assault. While I do not pretend to know the depths of your personal suffering, I am familiar with the pain and anguish that rape victims experience.

I have long been a sexual assault victim’s advocate, and even worked with the wonderful organization, Security on Campus, to pass the Campus Sexual Assault Victim’s Bill of Rights in the 1990s. In fact, I served as a victim advocate for the brave young co-ed who was featured on the cover of Time magazine when I was successful at getting the national media to pay attention to the huge problem of campus sexual assault. I traveled with “Katie” to the Time magazine offices and was with her for every second of the photo shoot to ensure that she did not feel exploited or pressured to go through with the photo shoot if she changed her mind in the process.

Also in the 1990s, I worked on several projects with the Office for Victims of Crime at the U.S. Department of Justice. As part of that work, I assisted a nonprofit organization that rescued teenagers from the sex slave industry in New York City. Additionally, I was one of the team members that launched the “Enough is Enough” campaign that fights the sexual exploitation of women and children. I still serve on their advisory board today.

I say all of that to say this: I understand that many victims of rape wait years to talk about the horror, keeping it as a painful secret locked away from public scrutiny. Other victims never tell anyone.

There are also cases of false accusations. Sexual assault is a horrific crime, and sexual predators are the scum of the earth. Thus, falsely accusing someone of sexual assault is among the most evil and damaging things you can do to a person’s reputation.

I believe Dr. Ford has falsely accused Judge Kavanaugh for political purposes. In addition to Judge Kavanaugh’s total repudiation of the charges levied against him, here are just a few of the reasons why I believe the charges are false:

● Sen. Dianne Feinstein has long touted herself as an advocate for women. She says that Dr. Ford told her in a letter in July about the alleged assault. Yet, Mrs. Feinstein did nothing. She did not question Judge Kavanaugh when she met him privately. She did not question him publicly at the hearings. She did not give the letter to the FBI so they could immediately begin their investigation. She did not even tell her closest Senate colleagues about the accusation. Why? I believe it is because Mrs. Feinstein did not find it to be a credible accusation. Mrs. Feinstein only whipped out that letter as a last-ditch effort to sink Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

● Dr. Ford’s attorney is partly financed by George Soros, who has already donated $18 billion dollars to fund the “Resist” movement. Mr. Soros also financed many of the organizations that paid protesters to disrupt the Kavanaugh hearings. (Visit www.AmericanEvangelicals.com for documentation of such financing.)

● Scores of character witnesses have come forward on their own accord attesting to Judge Kavanaugh’s sterling character. These witnesses know him well, some of whom he formerly dated, and describe him as a respectful gentleman. They all say they never witnessed any behavior remotely like how he has been accused of acting.

● All three of the individuals that Dr. Ford claimed could corroborate her story have said they never saw or heard of the alleged assault. Mark Judge says he never saw Judge Kavanaugh do anything of the sort. Patrick Smyth says he never heard of or saw anything that is alleged. And Leland Keyser — a woman whom Dr. Ford claims had knowledge of the alleged assault — denies everything Dr. Ford said.

The #MeToo movement has been critical to holding many scumbags accountable, helping to prevent others from becoming victims, and ushering in an era for many women to begin the healing process. It’s a wave that has swept the nation, and with it, undoubtedly has included some innocent people. I believe that Judge Kavanaugh is one of those people. Dr. Ford and her story are not credible.

Again, thank you for reaching out. You will be in my prayers as you continue your own journey to full healing. And healing is possible!! I pray that you will feel the arms of God around you, comforting you and giving you strength in the times you most need it.

Warmly yours,

Rebecca

• Rebecca Hagelin can be reached at [email protected]





