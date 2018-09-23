Voters, already lukewarm on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, have now turned decidedly against him as his confirmation drags on amid allegations of an alleged attempted sexual assault three decades ago.

A Fox News poll released Sunday found 50 percent of voters, if they had a direct say, would vote against confirming him to the high court, while just 40 percent would back him. That works out to a 10-percentage point deficit, down 9 points since the previous Fox poll in August.

That tracks with other polling that shows the judge’s support slipping among the public — though it’s not yet clear it will derail his confirmation.

Driving the poor showing is voters’ tendency to believe his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, instead of his denials. Some 36 percent told Fox they believe her accusation that he attempted to hold her down and strip her clothes off during a high school party, while just 30 percent believe his refutation that he wasn’t even at such a party, much less that he attempted to assault anyone.

A large number of voters — 34 percent — are unsure what to make of the situation.

So far Ms. Blasey Ford’s allegations have only been made in a letter to select members of Congress which has not yet been made fully public, and in an interview with The Washington Post. Nobody has yet come forward to substantiate her version of events, while several people she says were at the party have said they do not know what she is talking about.





