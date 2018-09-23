FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teenager is facing attempted murder charges after police say he fired shots on employees when denied late-night fast food at a Checkers restaurant.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 17-year-old Albert Humberto Ponce was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the shooting happened about 4 a.m. July 26 when Ponce and a woman drove up to the Checkers near Fort Lauderdale to order food.

An arrest report says that two employees who were outside told Ponce they had just closed the restaurant and that’s when he sprayed the front of the building with gunfire, hitting one man in the leg. The wounded employee was treated and released from the hospital. The other man was unharmed.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.