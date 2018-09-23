The lawyer for a woman who Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser has said attended the 1980s party at which he allegedly molested her has told Senate Republican investigators that the woman doesn’t recall such a gathering or know the Supreme Court nominee.

The Washington Post reports Saturday that Christine Blasey Ford told them that Leland Keyser was at that high school party.

A GOP Judiciary Committee investigator contacted Keyser last Tuesday, saying Keyser had been “identified” as attending that party and wanted to talk to her. Committee spokesman Taylor Foy said Keyser’s name “came up” in its investigation.

But in an email late Saturday, Keyser attorney Howard Walsh told the committee she “does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection” of ever attending a gathering with Kavanaugh.

That response seemed a setback to Ford supporters’ efforts to corroborate her claim.





