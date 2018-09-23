CONCORD, N.H. — A state lawmaker who disclosed a decades-old assault at the hands of a male classmate says she was inspired to come forward by President Donald Trump’s tweet questioning the truthfulness of the woman who’s accused his U.S. Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct.

New Hampshire Sen. Martha Hennessey wrote Friday on Facebook that she was assaulted in 1976 at a Dartmouth College fraternity while a dozen students watched. WMUR-TV reports Hennessey said the classmate threw her against a fireplace, causing multiple bruises.

She said she didn’t press charges because she wanted to protect herself. She didn’t name her attacker.

Hennessey said she decided to speak out after seeing Trump’s tweet questioning Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party.





