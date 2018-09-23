BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities have launched a criminal investigation into claims that a school athletic trainer sexually abused at least 18 students decades ago under the guise of boosting their athletic performance.

Attorney General Tim Fox said state investigators will assist Custer County officials looking into the allegations contained in a lawsuit filed Friday against James E. “Doc” Jensen of Miles City.

Fox urged any alleged victims to come forward.

Jensen, now 78, acknowledged some of the allegations and offered an apology after they were first reported by The Billings Gazette .

He worked part-time as athletic trainer Custer County High School from the 1970s until about 1998.

His accusers claim he performed nude massages and sexual acts on boys as part of what he called “The Program” to enhance their strength and testosterone levels.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.