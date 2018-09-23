DERRY, N.H. (AP) - Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old New Hampshire man for stabbing another man in a fight.
Derry police say they arrested 18-year-old Kameron Simoneau on charges of first-degree assault. Police say Simoneau on Saturday night stabbed another 18-year-old man in the parking lot at Fairways Apartments.
The victim received multiple stab founds and was airlifted to a Boston hospital.
Police said Simoneau is currently being held without bail at Rockingham County Jail.
It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday if Simoneau had a lawyer.
