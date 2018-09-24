BOSTON (AP) - Two men arrested in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a Boston police officer are heading to court.

The Suffolk district attorney says 21-year-old Requon Martin, of Boston, and 35-year-old Antoine Mack, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, are scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including armed assault with attempt to murder.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross (grahs) says the injured officer was part of a team on a regular patrol when he was shot in the calf Sunday afternoon in the city’s South End. His injures are not considered life threatening. His name was not made public.

Police originally said three people were taken into custody but only two were facing arraignment.

It was not immediately clear of the suspects had attorneys.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.