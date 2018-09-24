MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Manhattan.
Riley County police say 21-year-old Felix Flores, of Manhattan, was found suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening. He was rushed to a Manhattan hospital and then flown to a Topeka hospital, where he later died.
Police say another 21-year-old man is jailed in Riley County on $20,000 bond on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.