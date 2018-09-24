Resistance leader Allison Hrabar said in an undercover video that as a federal employee, she couldn’t be fired, but she may have overstated her case.

Project Veritas released a statement Monday from Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores indicating that Ms. Hrabar, formerly a federal paralegal, has either resigned or been dismissed.

“She is no longer an employee,” Ms. Flores said in the statement.

DEVELOPING AT JUSTICE DEPT: DOJ Director of Public Affairs Sarah Isgur Flores confirmed to Project Veritas regarding official we caught discussing resistance inside DOJ, saying: “She is no longer an employee.” #DeepStateUnmaskedpic.twitter.com/RfGT7bufJm — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 24, 2018

In an undercover video released last week, Ms. Hrabar described her work for the anti-Trump resistance as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which included running license plate numbers at work to find the address of a lobbyist.

She admitted that she was not permitted to do so “officially.” Other DSA members said that she used the department’s Lexis Nexis system to ferret out the addresses of protest targets.

Even so, Ms. Hrabar said she had no concerns about losing her job.

“What’s kind of lucky is at the DOJ, we can’t really get fired,” she said in the hidden-camera video.

Ms. Hrabar was also part of a band of activists that chased Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from a Mexican food restaurant in June.

The Justice Department said in a statement last week that the matter would be referred to the Inspector General.





