FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The Cass County state’s attorney says the adult son of a man who was fatally shot in Fargo has been charged in his death.

Law enforcement officers are looking for Christopher Riley in the death of 60-year-old Kevin Paul Riley Sr. State’s Attorney Birch Burdick said Money the younger Riley is charged with murder for his father’s death that occurred sometime between September 19th and the 21st.

Fargo police say they were called to a residence on Friday for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives determined the Kevin Riley’s fatal wounds were not self-inflicted.

Authorities say a warrant has been issued for Christopher Riley’s arrest. He may be driving a 2003 gray Dodge Ram pickup with a gray topper and the license plate 400-NTE.





