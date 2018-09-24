The Dallas police officer who shot a man in his own apartment was fired from her position Monday.
“An Internal Affairs investigation concluded that on September 9, 2018, Officer Guyger #10702, engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrest for Manslaughter. Officer Guyger was terminated for her actions,” Chief U. Reneé Hall said in a statement.
On Sept. 6, Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment, after mistaking it for her own.
