ALTAMONT, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been fatally shot and three other people have been injured in an apparent domestic incident at a Tennessee home.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum tells news outlets 32-year-old Carolyn Powell was fatally shot in the incident Sunday in Altamont. Her husband, John Smith, was identified as the shooter and taken into custody.

The sheriff says the shooting appeared to be a domestic-related incident between, Smith, his wife, and an unidentified man. Authorities say six children were present when the shooting began in the yard of the home.

They say Smith was shot in the head by the woman’s father, who owns the home where the shooting took place. Shrum says Powell’s father and the unidentified man were taken to a hospital.





