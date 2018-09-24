Brett Kavanaugh said Monday he was a virgin in high school and college, as he tries to fight back against allegations of sexual misconduct.

Judge Kavanaugh, in an interview with Fox News, admits to drinking too much but unequivocally denies any interactions of the kind alleged by Christine Blasey Ford, who says he assaulted her in high school, and Deborah Ramirez, who over the weekend said he exposed himself to her at an alcohol-fueled party in college.

“He believes that he never did anything along the lines of what he’s being accused of,” Martha MacCallum, the Fox host who interviewed him, recounted.

He was interviewed along with his wife Ashley.

The interview is slated to run at 7 p.m.





