SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in Syracuse have released a few more details on the victims in last week’s shooting at a memorial service that left five people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The police department said after the Thursday’s late night-shooting outside a Midland Avenue home that the victims ranged in age from an 8-year-old girl to adults 35 years old.

On Monday police said the victims included a 35-year-old man, two 35-year-old women and a 29-year-old man. Officials say the girl was wounded in the hip. Police say all remain hospitalized in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Authorities say shots were fired into a crowd at a family gathering. Witnesses say the crowd had assembled for a memorial service for a man who recently died from cancer.

No arrests have been reported.





