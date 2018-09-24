A senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee says a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “phony.”

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he thinks Deborah Ramirez is “sincere” in her belief that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party when they were in college. But Hatch adds, “I also think she’s sincerely wrong.”

Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face and caused her to touch it without her consent. Kavanaugh denies the allegation, calling it “a smear, plain and simple.”

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school. Kavanaugh says that allegation is false.

Hatch is asking why Democrats didn’t bring forward the allegations earlier, saying, “It’s strange how at the last minute all these accusations come up.”





