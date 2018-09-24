Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine says the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in college should be interviewed under oath.

Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a party. Kavanaugh denies the allegation, calling it “a smear, plain and simple.”

Collins says investigators on the Senate Judiciary Committee should reach out to Ramirez for an interview. That interview would be separate from Thursday’s hearing with Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school. Kavanaugh denies both allegations.

Collins is considered a key swing vote on Kavanaugh. If she and another Republican oppose him, his nomination is likely to fail.

Collins says she has “not made a decision” about whether to vote for Kavanaugh. She says the hearing Thursday “is an important one.”





