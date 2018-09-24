OAK HARBOR, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say an Island County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed man in Oak Harbor.

A spokeswoman with a multi-agency response team, Heather Axtman, says the man tried to steal a vehicle from another man outside a store Sunday night.

The man then walked to a nearby store and stole ammunition and tried to steal a gun. Store employees told authorities the man had brandished a knife.

Oak Harbor Police officers and Island County Sheriff’s deputies found the man nearby. Axtman says the man did not follow commands and was shot by a sheriff’s deputy.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No one else was injured.





