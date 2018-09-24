By - Associated Press - Monday, September 24, 2018

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say an Island County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed man in Oak Harbor.

A spokeswoman with a multi-agency response team, Heather Axtman, says the man tried to steal a vehicle from another man outside a store Sunday night.

The man then walked to a nearby store and stole ammunition and tried to steal a gun. Store employees told authorities the man had brandished a knife.

Oak Harbor Police officers and Island County Sheriff’s deputies found the man nearby. Axtman says the man did not follow commands and was shot by a sheriff’s deputy.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No one else was injured.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide