OAK HARBOR, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say an Island County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed man in Oak Harbor.
A spokeswoman with a multi-agency response team, Heather Axtman, says the man tried to steal a vehicle from another man outside a store Sunday night.
The man then walked to a nearby store and stole ammunition and tried to steal a gun. Store employees told authorities the man had brandished a knife.
Oak Harbor Police officers and Island County Sheriff’s deputies found the man nearby. Axtman says the man did not follow commands and was shot by a sheriff’s deputy.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.
No one else was injured.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.