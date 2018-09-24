Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she is not pushing for the second woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct to be included in a congressional hearing this week.

Feinstein says the hearing Thursday “is about one specific thing,” as determined by the Judiciary Committee chairman, Chuck Grassley.

The specific thing is Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to undress her at a party in high school. Kavanaugh denies the allegation. Both Ford and Kavanaugh have agreed to testify.

The hearing was scheduled before a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her in college. Kavanaugh says that allegation is false.

Feinstein called for Kavanaugh’s confirmation process to be halted after Ramirez’s accusation was published in The New Yorker. She said the FBI should investigate.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.