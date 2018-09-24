GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Grand Forks police are investigating the armed robbery of a gas station.

An employee at Orton’s Cenex Gas Station told officers that a masked male with a handgun took the register till and fled about 11 p.m. Sunday.

No one was hurt. Officers later found the till, but not the suspect. Police didn’t say if the till was empty.





