Brett Kavanaugh said Monday that he’s the victim of attempts at “character assassination” but said he won’t be intimidated into withdrawing his nomination to sit on the Supreme Court.

Judge Kavanaugh, in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he is looking forward to defending himself at a hearing Thursday against allegations that he attempted to sexually assault another student when he was in high school in the 1980s.

And refuted a new accusation in The New Yorker this weekend that he exposed himself to a classmate at Yale University, also in the 1980s.

“There is now a frenzy to come up with something — anything — that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring,” Judge Kavanaugh said in his letter.

He added, “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out.”

The nominee said these type of smears “debase” public discourse and threaten individuals who wish to serve the country.

“Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service,” he said.

After the second accuser came forward Sunday, Democrats said the new information suggests the entire Kavanaugh nomination should be put on hold and that the FBI must be roped in to investigate.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.