TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A registered sex offender will appear in a Tucson court for the first time to face charges in the deaths of two girls.

Christopher Matthew Clements is scheduled for arraignment Monday afternoon in Pima County on multiple counts, including two of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The 36-year-old, already serving time in Phoenix for burglary charges, was indicted earlier this month on 21 counts.

Tucson police have not said what led to them investigating Clements in the killings of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Celis went missing from her home in April 2012. Her body was discovered in March 2017 in a rural area.

Gonzalez’ body was discovered in June 2014.

Clements does not yet have an attorney but is expected to be assigned one at the arraignment.





