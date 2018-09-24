Writer Ronan Farrow is defending his article in the New Yorker in which a second woman accuses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The new accusation landed late Sunday hours after negotiators reached an agreement to hold a public hearing Thursday for Kavanaugh and his first accuser, California college professor Christine Blasey Ford, who says he sexually assaulted her at a party decades ago.

The second claim against Kavanaugh dates to his first year at Yale University. Colorado resident Deborah Ramirez tells The New Yorker Kavanaugh thrust his penis in her face at a party and caused her to touch it without her consent.

Kavanaugh denies the women’s allegations, calling Ramirez’s claim “a smear, plain and simple.”

Farrow told ABC on Monday there are “several people in this story who back Ms. Ramirez.”





