Radio host Rush Limbaugh has a stark message for the Republican Party’s leadership: “You can kiss goodbye holding the House and you can kiss goodbye holding the Senate” if Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination is derailed by vague accusations of teenage sexual misconduct.

The conservative host told millions of listeners on Monday that Republicans will pay a steep electoral price if they allow unsubstantiated claims dating back 35 years to sink President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Chairman Grassley has a job to do here because if he gives Democrats enough time they’ll produce a woman claiming to be Kavanaugh’s secret Russian wife who Trump paid to urinate on that bed in Moscow,” Mr. Limbaugh joked. “If Grassley waits long enough, the Democrats will come up with the woman claiming to be Kavanaugh’s secret Russian wife — he’s a bigamist, too, don’t you know — and Trump paid Kavanaugh’s second wife to hire a bunch of prostitutes to urinate on the bed Obama slept in while in Moscow.”

California professor Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations threw the Senate Judiciary Committee’s nomination process into chaos just prior to lawmakers’ first scheduled vote.

Deborah Ramirez, 53, also told The New Yorker for an interview published late Sunday that Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the 1983-84 academic year while he attended Yale University.

Judge Kavanaugh has denied the events ever happened and is scheduled to address lawmakers after his first accuser on Thursday.

“If Grassley doesn’t get a handle on this and just do — and I’ll tell you something else, which everybody also knows,” Mr. Limbaugh continued. “If the Republicans do not get this vote taken and have Kavanaugh confirmed, you can kiss the midterms goodbye. You can kiss goodbye holding the House and you can kiss goodbye holding the Senate. … People are going to logically say, “What good does it do [to vote for Republicans]?”

Mark Judge, whom Ms. Blasey Ford claims was a witness to the incident, recently released a statement saying he has no recollection of the alleged behavior and “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”





