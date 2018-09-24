SIREN, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a retired county prosecutor over date requests he allegedly made to women who had cases in his county.

KMSP-TV reports former Burnett County District Attorney William Norine reached out through Facebook to at least six women who were defendants in criminal cases.

One woman whose two children were in protective custody told the station Norine asked her out through Facebook Messenger. She says she had to respond because she didn’t want to jeopardize her freedom or her children “by ticking him off.”

Norine retired in August after 10 years as DA. In a statement Monday, he said he has violated no ethical rule.

The DOJ tells The Associated Press it is investigating. Wisconsin’s Office of Lawyer Regulation has no public complaints against Norine.





