Newly released surveillance footage shows a woman chasing down and beating a man who allegedly groped her in a New York City subway terminal.

Chantal Castanon is seen chasing the unidentified man through the subway station at 42nd Street and Grand Central Terminal.

“It just happened so fast and when I saw it, I said, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I actually did that,’” Ms. Castanontold a local CBS affiliate.

Ms. Castanon said the man grabbed her buttocks just moments earlier when she was walking down some stairs, though the released surveillance video doesn’t show the alleged Aug. 31 incident that sparked her reaction.

“Really quickly it happened, but he just like grabbed my whole buttocks,” she claimed.

“He did it with such a firm grip that I still felt him — and he was all the way over there already,” she told a local NBC affiliate. “I just put the phone in the bag, I didn’t even think about it. I just went after him, I just kept hitting him.”

The video showed Ms. Castanon chasing the man down a corridor and hitting him repeatedly as he tried to get away. According to Ms. Castanon, the man was apologizing repeatedly as she chased him.

She said fellow subway riders eventually came to her aid and even accompanied her to the police station to file a report.

“I just want him caught because you don’t know who he did it to or who he’ll potentially do it to and it has to be stopped,” Ms. Castanon said.

“We don’t want to have another generation of young women growing up, fearing walking the streets by themselves,” she said.

The suspect is about 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, about 225 pounds with eyeglasses, NBC reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.