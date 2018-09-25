COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - A 19-year-old driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in the crash death of a motorcyclist in Platte County.

Court records say Daisy Gonzalez, of Madison, is due in court Wednesday for arraignment. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Platte County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Schuller said in an arrest warrant affidavit that the accident occurred Aug. 2 at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 91 and 490th Street. Schuller says Gonzalez was eastbound on 490th when she stopped at the intersection. He says she saw the oncoming motorcyclist on the highway but misjudged the distance and pulled into the intersection. Her minivan collided with the motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Joshua Gasper.

He died days later of his injuries. He lived in Columbus.





