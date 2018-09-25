PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Two men have pleaded not guilty to assaulting federal officers in unrelated incidents on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.
The U.S. attorney’s office says 31-year-old John Johnson of Dupree is accused of assaulting an officer on Aug. 2, and 45-year-old Roderick Dupris of Howes is accused in a May 24 incident.
A trial date was not immediately set in either case.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.