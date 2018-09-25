ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) - Three teenagers are in custody for allegedly stealing vehicles at a suburban St. Louis dealership and ramming one of them throw a glass showroom window.

The suspects are ages 14, 17 and 19.

A security monitoring company alerted police to a robbery in progress at 3:25 a.m. Monday at a CarMax in St. Peters. One of the suspects was arrested immediately and the other two hours later.

Police say the suspects stole a 2016 Lexis IS 300 and a 2015 Mercedes Benz C300. A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was rammed through the showroom window and got stuck. The Mercedes was stuck on a concrete barrier. The stolen vehicles were all recovered at the scene.

Two other vehicles were also damaged. Police say total damage from the crime was around $175,000.





