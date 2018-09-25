COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) - Four southern Michigan people charged with plotting to kidnap, rape and kill a child are each being held on $5 million bonds after being arraigned.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 32-year-old Matthew Poole of Battle Creek and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Talia Furman of Springfield, were read charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Branch County District Court.

Two other suspects, 37-year-old David Bailey of Coldwater and 19-year-old Jayme LaPointe of Athens, were arraigned Sunday and Monday on the same charges.

Investigators with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit allegedly found texts on their phones and computers about the conspiracy. Detective Sgt. Gerald Yott says police have no evidence the group actually carried out such a plot.





