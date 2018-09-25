MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) - Police in Tennessee say five people have been shot at a Memphis apartment building.

The shootings took place Monday evening at Cane Creek Apartments. The Memphis Police Department said in tweets that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to a hospital in critical condition and two were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say it appears the people involved in the shooting knew each other and that several individuals were armed. Police say investigators are still sorting out details of what happened.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.