House Judiciary Committee Republicans are reportedly moving toward issuing a subpoena for memos by fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

According to a report in Politico, House Republicans are intrigued by the possibility that memos drafted by McCabe may shed light on reports that deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein secretly recorded President Trump in an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

Citing “a Judiciary Committee source,” Politico wrote that Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican and the Judiciary chairman, issued to the panel’s Democrats late Tuesday evening the required two days notice of an intention to subpoena.

House conservatives have been pressuring Mr. Goodlatte in recent days to make Mr. Rosenstein testify on last week’s New York Times reported that Mr. Rosenstein was recording his interaction with Mr. Trump.

The House Freedom Caucus on Tuesday night, just after Mr. Goodlatte notified Judiciary Democrats, formally called on Mr. Rosenstein to testify or resign.

The Times report last week was based on memos reportedly written by Mr. McCabe. Mr. Rosenstein denied recording Mr. Trump or seeking to overthrow him.







