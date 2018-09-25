Bill Cosby’s publicist compared his client to Jesus after the legendary comedian was sentenced to prison Tuesday for rape.

Andrew Wyatt read a statement outside the court Tuesday that, in addition to blaming “white women who make money off accusing black men of being sexually violent predators” compared Cosby to the founder of Christianity.

“They persecuted Jesus and look what happened,” Mr. Wyatt said about what he called “the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.”

Mr. Wyatt went on to say that Cosby “is fine [and] holding up well. Anyone who wants to say anything negative, you’re a joke as well.”

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The judge denied the comedian’s bail request and he was whisked off in handcuffs to jail immediately after sentencing.





