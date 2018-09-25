SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a young man who allegedly pointed a gun at another officer in northern Indiana.

Lt. Alex Arendt, assistant commander of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, says two plain-clothes South Bend Police Department officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically Monday and followed it into the parking lot of a lounge.

Arendt says the officers got out and the motorist pointed a gun at one of them. The man, identified as Kristopher Mingo Flores, was treated at a hospital before being jailed on preliminary charges of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and pointing of a firearm.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for him. Records say Flores is on probation in Michigan for a robbery in Cass County.





