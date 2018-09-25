DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man died in Polk County Jail while awaiting trial on a murder charge.

Court records say case against 51-year-old Ricky Hascall was dismissed because he died in the jail on Sept. 16 of natural causes.

He’d pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery charges in the January 2017 slaying of 31-year-old Michael Huckleberry. Police say Hascall and two accomplices robbed and assaulted Huckleberry at his apartment. A neighbor found Huckleberry dead two days later.

Records say 25-year-old Sarah Saltz pleaded guilty to robbery and theft for her role in the slaying and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The remaining suspect, 27-year-old Monica Fagan, is scheduled to enter pleas in January.





