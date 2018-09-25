BOSTON (AP) - Federal prosecutors say an employee of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and its youth orchestra has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that 71-year-old David St. George of Arlington has been charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say he also works for the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

Court documents say officials received a tip about an online storage account believed to contain child pornography. Officials say they connected the IP address linked to the account to St. George.

Prosecutors say officials found thousands of files of child pornography when they searched his home on Tuesday.

No attorney was listed for St. George in federal court records. The Boston Philharmonic Orchestra didn’t immediately return a phone message.





