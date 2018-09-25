NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans area physician faces new federal charges after being indicted earlier this year in a drug case.

A release by U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office says 57-year-old Wayne Celestine now faces charges of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegal structuring of funds. Celestine, a New Orleans doctor who practiced in Gretna, also faces new drug distribution charges in the indictment returned last week.

Celestine was originally charged in April in a case involving an alleged conspiracy to distribute drugs including oxycodone and fentanyl. Celestine, who is in custody, has pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges and is set for arraignment on the new charges Friday.





