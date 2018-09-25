MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) - A man previously barred from a mayoral post in suburban Chicago has been sworn in as a result of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s intervention on his behalf.

Roger Agpawa was the top vote-getter in Markham’s 2017 mayoral race. However, an Illinois appeals court ruled in April he wasn’t eligible to hold the position because of a felony conviction. Agpawa pleaded guilty in 1999 to federal mail fraud charges and was ordered to pay restitution.

After Agpawa’s swearing in Tuesday, his attorney, Burt Odelson, said a certificate from Rauner, dated Sept. 14, restored Agpawa’s rights of citizenship and made him eligible to hold elected office. The governor’s office Tuesday confirmed the filing of the certificate with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

Odelson hinted the Cook County state’s attorney’s office may take steps to block Agpawa from exercising his power.

The state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.