SCHROON, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say the death of a robbery suspect on an upstate New York highway has been ruled a suicide because he intentionally drove his car head-on into a pickup truck while driving the wrong way.

State police say 28-year-old Desmond Clark of Plattsburgh was killed Sunday when he crashed into another vehicle on the Adirondack Northway while driving south in the northbound lanes. Two people in the pickup are hospitalized in Albany.

Police say Desmond had robbed a gas station at gunpoint a day earlier. When troopers spotted him driving on Interstate 87 on Sunday they tried to pull him over. Desmond kept driving south before veering across the median into the northbound lanes.

Based on police and witness accounts that say Clark hit the pickup intentionally, the Essex County coroner ruled his death a suicide.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.