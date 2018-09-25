A Yale University classmate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is refusing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her charges of sexual misconduct against him, a panel member said Tuesday.

Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican and a panel member, told a gaggle of reporters that a lawyer for Deborah Ramirez told him that she already has told her story to the press.

“Our counsel repeatedly tried to reach him,” Mr. Kennedy said. “They finally did reach him, and he said we are not issuing a statement. He said if you want our statement, read the New Yorker.”

Ms. Ramirez accused Judge Kavanaugh, according to a story Sunday night in the New Yorker, that the future Supreme Court nominee, flashed his naked genitals on her face during a booze-sodden party.

Judge Kavanaugh flatly denies the charge, and the New Yorker story has been heavily criticized as thin on corroboration and for an admission that the magazine could not find any witness to confirm that Judge Kavanaugh was even at the party.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of two pro-choice Republican senators whom Democrats most hope to persuade to vote against the Kavanaugh nomination, has said she wants to hear from Ms. Ramirez. Democrats say they would rather have an FBI investigation of all sexual misconduct claims against Judge Kavanaugh — though GOP leaders dismiss that as a delaying tactic that rewards unsupported accusations.





