PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a convicted murderer who was on house arrest in Mesa is now at large after cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say Naomis Winfrey fled his Mesa house Monday and his last known location was in the area of Price Road and Broadway in Tempe.

He was convicted in 1993 and sentenced to 25 years to life for first-degree murder and second-degree burglary and theft out of Pima County.

Winfrey was paroled by the state Board of Executive Clemency to home arrest, which began July 30.

Corrections personnel in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are actively working to find Winfrey.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.