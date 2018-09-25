ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The trial for a New Mexico lawmaker charged with aggravated drunken driving is scheduled to begin Tuesday in metro court in Albuquerque.

Monica Youngblood, a Republican from Albuquerque, was arrested in May on suspicion of aggravated DWI during a checkpoint stop.

Police video of the stop shows she complied with a field sobriety test but refused a blood-alcohol test. After an officer tells her he can smell alcohol, she responds by saying she hasn’t consumed any since the day before.

She also mentions she is a lawmaker who advocates for police, saying “I fight for you guys every time I get the chance. Seriously.”

Youngblood has pleaded not guilty. Her bench trial has been delayed twice in recent months.





