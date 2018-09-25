SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart has been transferred to a federal halfway house following her release from prison.

An online entry in the Utah sex-offender registry shows 72-year-old Wanda Barzee is listed as living at a contracted residential re-entry center in Salt Lake City. Barzee was initially placed in a South Salt Lake motel after her release last week.

Halfway houses are for recently released inmates or those nearing a release date. Residents typically have supervision and sign out procedures to leave the facility. The facilities also have housing-assistance and mental health care programs.

Barzee is serving five years of federal supervised release following her release from prison.

She pleaded guilty to helping her husband, street preacher Brian David Mitchell, who abducted Smart at knifepoint in 2002 when she was 14.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.