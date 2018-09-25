HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former northwestern Indiana police officer allegedly embezzled more than $180,000 from a local Fraternity Order of Police lodge.

Forty-two-year-old Lawrence W. LaFlower of Valparaiso faces one count of wire fraud. He resigned in May from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, where he had been a lieutenant.

LaFlower allegedly embezzled more than $180,000 over five years for his own personal use while he was treasurer for the Ewalt Jahnz FOP Lodge No. 165.

Prosecutors say LaFlower has entered into a plea agreement with the government and is expected to formally enter his guilty plea later this week.

Court records involving the charges were not available Tuesday morning on the federal court system’s website. It’s unclear if LaFlower has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.





