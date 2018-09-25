ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A town court judge in upstate New York has agreed never to serve as a judge again after pleading guilty to grand larceny.

Erika Martin had served as a judge in Manchester in Ontario County since 2016. She pleaded guilty earlier this year to felony charges that she took at least $3,000 from funds set aside for the town court.

She also admitted to writing bad checks from personal bank accounts, a misdemeanor.

Martin is not an attorney and operates a local salon. She was removed from the bench in May.

The state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct announced her resignation on Tuesday. The commission administrator says that public confidence is naturally lost in a judge who admits to committing a felony.

A message left with Martin wasn’t immediately returned.





