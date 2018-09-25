SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The FBI’s latest crime statistics show New Mexico again ranks among the most dangerous states.

The FBI’s report released Monday shows the rates of violent crime and property crime in the state increased in 2017.

The state ranked first in the country for burglary and robbery and second in the country for motor vehicle theft behind Alaska - an improvement from 2016.

The same report shows the violent crime and murder rates declining nationally for the first time since 2014. And even after steady increases from 2015-16, the murder rates have remained at an overall rate not seen since the 1960s.

The FBI’s annual statistics can include inconsistent data or at least make for difficult comparisons between communities due to the various ways different police departments gather and categorize information.





