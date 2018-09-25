PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine man cleared of sexually assaulting his wife has reached a $375,000 settlement in his lawsuit against more than a dozen defendants.

Gouldsboro resident Vladek Filler sued the county, police and prosecutors.

His lawyer tells WABI-TV that this is the first case in Maine where state prosecutors have paid to settle a suit involving prosecutorial misconduct.

Filler, who now lives in Georgia, was convicted of assault but cleared of rape charges made during a divorce and child custody battle. Eventually, the assault charge was dismissed.

His 2015 civil lawsuit contended he was denied a fair trial. A judge ruled that evidence was left out and that the prosecutor made improper statements. The prosecutor was later sanctioned.

The case is expected to continue against the lone remaining defendant, a friend of Filler’s ex-wife.





