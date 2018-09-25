The woman who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article said Tuesday through her lawyer that she wants an FBI investigation into her charges.

Colorado lawyer John Clune also criticized the Senate Judiciary Committee for its handling of his client, Deborah Ramirez, and accused it of refusing to meet his client’s demands.

JUST IN: Attorney for Boulder’s Deborah Ramirez expresses frustration with Senate Judiciary Committee, will appear on CNN Tuesday night: https://t.co/2fj6fOBuP8 — The Denver Post (@denverpost) September 25, 2018

“We reached out to the Senate Judiciary Committee to schedule a call to discuss how best to bring them that information and they have refused to meet all scheduled appointments,” Mr. Clune wrote on Twitter. “We have officially requested an FBI investigation and our client remains adamant that is the appropriate venue for her to discuss her trauma.”

Mr. Clune said he would appear on CNN later Tuesday evening.

“Ms. Ramirez is ready to swear to the FBI under penalty of perjury,” he said. “Why won’t the Senate Judiciary Committee welcome that?”

But earlier on Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, accused the Ramirez team of being uncooperative, saying her lawyers were evading their requests and preferring to engage in a media campaign since she described her charges in a Sunday evening story in the New Yorker.

“Our counsel repeatedly tried to reach him,” Mr. Kennedy said “They finally did reach him, and he said we are not issuing a statement. He said if you want our statement, read the New Yorker.”

In the article, Ms. Ramirez accused the future Supreme Court nominee of flashing his naked genitals on her face during a booze-sodden party at Yale. But the article was heavily criticized as thin on corroboration, especially its failure to find any witness to confirm that Judge Kavanaugh was even at the party.





