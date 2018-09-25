PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A judge has increased the bail for three adults arrested after Alabama authorities found a 13-year-old boy naked and chained at home.

Autauga County District Judge Joy Booth doubled bond to $30,000 each Monday during an initial hearing for the adults, all are close relatives of the youth. Each is charged with child abuse.

Police acting on a tip went to a home last week and found a child who was bound with chains and padlocks. Evidence showed the boy was restrained during the day and allegedly forced to sleep in a dog crate at night.

The child’s mother and stepfather are among those charged. They’re blaming the boy’s grandmother, who also is charged and told the court everything was her fault.

The child is being treated for malnutrition.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.